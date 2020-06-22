Robert C. McCrimmon, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. “Bob” McCrimmon, age 90, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born March 6, 1930, in Aurora, Illinois, a son of Fred George and Helen (Neely) McCrimmon. A lifetime area resident since age 11, Bob was a 1948 graduate of Mecca High School.

He served two years in the Navy Reserves and then over three years in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Korean Conflict where he earned three combat stars. He also worked in the intelligence office and was very proud to serve his country.

Bob owned and operated Robert McCrimmon Insurance Agency for 40 years in Kinsman.

He attended the Bazetta Christian Church.

Bob was a member of the Gustavus Masonic Lodge #442, the Cortland Lodge #529 and the Scottish Rite in Youngstown.

He was a talented piano and organ player and played organ for several area churches and gave lessons at people’s homes. Bob also had his pilot license and loved to fly small planes. His hobbies also included fishing, camping, boating, cooking and woodworking.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janet L. (Clute) McCrimmon, whom he married June 26, 1954, of Kinsman; his son, Robert L. (Vicki) McCrimmon of Kinsman; his daughter, Kathy R. McCrimmon of Kinsman; his three grandchildren, Robert D. (Pam) McCrimmon of Kinsman, Nicholas Barber of Kinsman and Kate Fry of Michigan; his cherished great-grandson, David Robert McCrimmon; brother, Carl McCrimmon of Kinsman; sister, Maribel (Allie) Clarke of Zanesville, Ohio; brother, Fred (Darlene) McCrimmon of Johnston, Ohio and brother, Thomas (Mary) McCrimmon of Cortland, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, David K. McCrimmon.

Private services will be held for family with Rev. Donald P. Barnes officiating.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Public Library, PO Box 166, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio handled the arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone in the ICU at St. Elizabeth Health Center for their care and professionalism.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.