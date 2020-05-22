Richard L. “Dick” Thompson, Dorset, Ohio

DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Thompson, age 77, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born on February 24, 1943, in Conneaut, Ohio, a son of Audrey Rose (May) and Robert Irvin Thompson.

Dick was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School.

He served in the United States Army.

Dick was a carpenter for Swanson Builders of Ashtabula, Ohio for over 30 years. He continued to work as an independent contractor after he retired.

In his youth Dick enjoyed spending summers working on his grandparents farm in Canada. Dick enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing cards and horseshoes and building furniture.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gwenllian J. (Davey); his son, Keith L. Rogers; grandson, David J. Brown; his brother, Gary Thompson and his stepdad, Charlie Dietrich.

Survivors include his children, Lori A. (Jack) Brown of Pierpont, Ohio, Steve R. (Tracy) Irish of Jefferson, Ohio and Heather L. (Paul) Wolf of Jefferson, Ohio; his sister, Roberta A. (Bob) Huber of Prineville, Oregon; two brothers, Ernest Thompson of Andover, Ohio and Arden (Doreen) Whitt of Daytona Beach, Florida; his daughter-in-law, Dawn Rogers of Barberton, Ohio; stepmom, Betty Thompson of Leander, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Angie, Josh, Harley, Corennia, Abby, Autumn, Sara, Amanda, Rachel, Mitchell, Taylor and Clinton and 18 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral Home. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.