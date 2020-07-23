Richard John Schertzer, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John Schertzer, age 94, of Andover, Ohio, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Andover Village Retirement Center where he had been a resident since May of 2019.



He was born on June 21, 1926 in Meeker, Ohio, the youngest son of Alva James and Frances Cecelia (Roszman) Schertzer.

An Andover resident since 1958, Dick owned and operated Dick’s American Service Station (now Shell) throughout the 1960’s. While there, Dick installed a basketball hoop on the side lot, which was used and enjoyed by many area youth. He worked as an auto mechanic for Lin-Camp Auto Sales in Linesville, Pennsylvania for many years before becoming an Arbitrator for several area dealer auto auctions, retiring in 1996.

Dick served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946, having served as a Medic/Corpsman.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover since 1958, serving as a Trustee for many years. He was also a member of the Andover Percy D. Hyatt American Legion Post. In his younger years, Dick enjoyed bowling and played in a men’s softball league. He was a former member of the Andover Golf Course Tuesday morning men’s league.



Dick married Jeanne A. (Castanien) Schertzer in Marion, Ohio, on October 1, 1945. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2013.

He is also preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Lester Schertzer, sister, Eleanor Louise Hensel, son, John R. Schertzer in 1987 and grandson Matthew W. Michael in 2018.

Dick is survived by three sons: Clinton (Susan) Schertzer of Cincinnati, Ohio, David (Doris) Schertzer of Austintown, Ohio, and Rodney (Liz Lewis) Schertzer of Norwood, Ohio and his daughter, Sheila (Mel) Michael of Andover; his grandchildren: Tod (Kris) Schertzer of Milford, Ohio, London Schertzer of Paia, Hawaii, David Jr. (Sheila) Schertzer of Austintown, Ohio, Brad (Jen) Schertzer of Diamond, Ohio, Matt’s widow Amanda Michael of Guyton, Georgia, Stephanie (Stacee) O’Ryan of Hebron, Kentucky, Kevin (Jillian) Schertzer of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Dan (Christina) Michael of Ocean Springs, Missouri, and Nathan Schertzer of Norwood, Ohio; and 12 great-grandchildren: Sophie, Nicole, Tori, Racquel, Dawson, Hunter, Natalie, Harley Sue, Ashley, Savannah, Wyatt and Steven; and by his dear friend and companion, Clare “Sis” Ogram.



Once social distancing has been lifted a memorial service will be held.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

If anyone wishes to honor Dick, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004, or to the First Methodist Church of Andover, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

