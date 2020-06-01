Richard H. Orr, Jr., Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Orr, Jr., age 80, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



He was born March 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard H. Orr, Sr. and Charlotte H. (Luth) Orr.

Formerly of Youngstown, Mr. Orr was a 1958 graduate of Chaney High School and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He has resided in Kinsman since 1960.

He was employed by the General Electric plant in Andover and by Parker Hannifin in Andover where he retired from in 2000.

Mr. Orr was a member of the Andover Christian Church.

He enjoyed sailing, hunting, farming, woodworking, horseback riding and rodeo riding.



Mr. Orr is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Gerrick) Orr, whom he married November 29, 1969, of Kinsman; his son, Richie Orr III of Kinsman; his daughter, Kimberly A. (Nicholas) Searl of LaSalle, Michigan; his granddaughter, Lexie Orr of Kinsman and two brothers, Robert (Jodi) Orr of Milton, Ohio and Gregory Orr of Akron, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Judith Ann Merrifield and brother, Jeffery Orr.



A private service will be held for the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

