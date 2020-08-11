Pauline H. Limestoll, Wayne Township, Ohio

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline H. Limestoll, age 95, of Wayne township, Ohio, died at home on Monday, August 10, 2020.



She was born March 25, 1925, in Colebrook, Ohio, a daughter of Chauncey E. and Lena Mae (Beckwith) Howard.



A lifetime area resident, Mrs. Limestoll was a 1943 graduate of Colebrook High School.

She married Luther A. Limestoll on August 7, 1943 and helped to operate their family farm together.



She attended the Colebrook United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Limestoll enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, horseback riding, cake decorating, crafts and making buckeyes.



She is survived by her daughter, Karolyn K. (Lee) Patterson of Washington; her son, Kenneth H. (Darlene) Limestoll of Wayne, Ohio; her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on August 21, 1981; sister, Wilma Howard Easton; brother, Claude Howard and an infant sister, Edith Howard.



A private service will take place and burial of cremated remains will be in Colebrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 St. Rt. 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pauline H. Limestoll please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: