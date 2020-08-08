Patricia Louise Papp, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Papp, age 84, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born on December, 28, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Bernice (Brown) Roberts-Bowers and Kelly Roberts.

Patti was a 1953 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and attended Youngstown Cosmetology College.

On June 29, 1954, she married Albert Arthur Papp.

She was a beautician in Kinsman, but soon became a secretary for her husband’s Nationwide Insurance Agency in Akron, Ohio, where she lived for over thirty-five years.

Patti was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending summers, at the family cabin in Canada with her family and fishing and also like to golf and garden.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Albert Papp of Masury; her daughter, Deborah Jean (Gregory) Morocco of Brookfield, Ohio; two sons, Edward Arthur (Debra) Papp of Tallmadge, Ohio and Michael Kelly (Michelle) Papp of Akron, Ohio; six grandchildren, Nicole, Sandi, Darci, Eddie, Joey and Samantha and eight great-grandchildren.

Private services were held with a burial in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org.

Arrangements were handled by Baumgardner Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

