Mark A. Jordan, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Jordan, Sr., age 59, of Andover,Ohio, died at home Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born September 22, 1960, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of James E. and Bonnie F. (Curtis) Jordan.

A lifetime area resident, Mark was a 1979 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He was employed at Witt Enterprises in Ashtabula for over 20 years and retired in 2014.

Mark served on the board of directors at Lake Village; and coached Little League.

He enjoyed golfing and building, and always had a project in progress.

Mark is survived by son, Joshua J. (Stephanie) Jordan of Jefferson,Ohio, son, Mark A. (Pam) Jordan, Jr. of Andover, Ohio, daughter, Sabrina B. (Michael Jr.) Creed of Roaming Shores, Ohio, son, Curtis G. (Jade) Jordan of Dorset, Ohio, his mother, Bonnie Galicia of North Port, Florida, three sisters, Carla Longenecker and Michele Hartsfield, both of Myakka City, Florida and Laura Jordan of North Port, Florida, his 14 grandchildren, Courtney, Matthew, Carley, Brittany, Tristan, Bella, Hayleigh, Ty, McKenna, Jace, Blaire, Audri, Chandler, Emma, two great-grandchildren, Kali and Karmen and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, his daughter, Samantha B. Corson on February 19, 2018, a brother, Jesse E. Jordan and a sister, Bonaventure Jordan.

Cremation will take place and private services held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland,OH 44106 or go to www.cancer.org.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Friday, June 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.