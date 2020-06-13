Margaret Sherman Durrua Johnson, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Sherman Durrua Johnson, age 103, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.



She was born February 22, 1917, in Laurelton, New Jersey, the youngest child of Walter and Margaret Mae (Sherman) Havens.

Peg attended school in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

She was a member of the Super Stitches, a small sewing club of close friends that they created in their childhood and were active until they reached their 80’s.

Peg was married to Raymond Sterling Durrua on July 11, 1934. They were married until his death in 1968. In 1974 she married Edward “Ned” Obre Johnson and they were married until his death in 1999.



She was a loving mother, homemaker and business partner to her husband in their second-generation family business, Ray’s Sunoco on the Laurelton Circle. Peg cared deeply for everyone in her life, dedicated to caring for others.



She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Laurelton, which was built with funding and land bequeathed by her great-great-grandfather, Rev. A.O.S. Havens. Peg was a charter and 50-year member of the Brick Township First Aid Squad. She was also a charter member of the Laurelton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Peg volunteered for the American Red Cross, along with many other community service activities. She volunteered as a plane spotter in Laurelton during World War II, and she ran the family business while her husband was serving his country during the war. Peg was one of the last surviving witnesses of the Hindenburg Zeppelin Disaster in Lakehurst, New Jersey. She participated in the rescue efforts following the S.S. Morro Castle sea disaster along the Jersey shore.



Peg was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; siblings, Emma H. Lewis, Wilbur S. Havens, James Y. Havens, and Harry Havens (infant) and grandson Jonathon W. Trotter.

Survivors include her three children; Walter (Judith) Durrua of Brick, New Jersy, Evlyn (Donald) Cowan of Palm City, New Jersey and Margaret Rae (Jim) Pankratz of Williamsfield, Ohio; a niece and lifetime best friend, Thelma Lewis Frick; 10 grandchildren: Cheryl (Joseph) Tocket, John (Wendy) Durrua, Donald (Diane) Cowan Jr., Susan (Bruce) Miller, Sandra (John) Trotter, Lara (Dale) Reibold, Cara Codney, David Codney, Amy Codney, and Jennifer (Thomas) King; 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.



A private family memorial will be held in New Jersey, in the Havens family plot at the First Baptist Church of Laurelton, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Laurelton, 1824 NJ-88, Brick, NJ, 08724, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH, 44004. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.