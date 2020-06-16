Leontine “Tina” Gina Bradshaw, Richmond Township, Ohio

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leontine “Tina” Gina Bradshaw, age 69, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

She was born on August 1, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Shirley (Friedlander) and Louis Tisch.

Tina was a 1968 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School.

In 1978 she married Eldon “Jim” Bradshaw.

For several years Tina farmed with Jim and also owned and operated a small convenience store named Sam’s Place in Richmond Township. In later years Tina worked for Automatic Vending of Warren, Ohio, maintaining and stocking vending machines at both Parker Hannifin and Andover Industries in Andover, Ohio. For the past 20 years she was a driver for the local Amish communities.

In her downtime, she enjoyed driving and making trips to the local casinos.



Tina is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Bradshaw and two brothers, Harry Tisch and Michael Tisch.

Survivors include two sons, Brian L. Bradshaw of Concord, North Carolina and Samuel J. (Elizabeth) Bradshaw of New Lyme, Ohio.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dart Cemetery in Richmond Township.

