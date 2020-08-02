Lawrence Eugene Fetters, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Eugene Fetters, 67, died peacefully at his home in Andover on Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born in Ashtabula on May 1, 1953, to Marjorie June (Nance) Fetters.

He was educated at Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School and worked as a carpenter for many years at Donley’s, Inc., a construction company based in Cleveland, before his retirement in 2014.

An avid outdoorsman, Larry especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and golf. It is well known among his family and friends that his hunting, fishing and trapping skills were second to none. In addition to reeling in a 48-inch Muskie in Chautauqua Lake in New York with his friend Jake Morris, he and another friend, Butch Gaul, traveled to the western United States and came home with elk and a mule deer that Larry bagged in the Grand Canyon. One of his biggest hunting victories was a trophy turkey he snagged on his uncle Bob Nance’s farm in southern Ohio many years ago. Larry also enjoyed playing golf with his brother David and as a member of the Skinner’s League at Maple Ridge Golf Course in Ashtabula.

Survivors include his two children, Matthew R. Fetters of Austinburg and Lisa K. Fetters of Tampa, Florida; five siblings, Sandy Fetters and Linda Caudill of Ashtabula, Ohio, Joseph Fetters and David Fetters, both of Plymouth Township, Ohio and Jimmy Flaherty of Dover, Ohio; three grandchildren, Amber, Natalie and Sophia; several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie; his brother, Mark Fetter; various aunts and uncles.

Larry’s family will receive friends at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003 on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Per his wishes, Larry was cremated. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

