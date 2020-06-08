Larry Gene “Tim” Bailes, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gene “Tim” Bailes, age 73, died at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

He was born on March 23, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Alice Marie (Hines) and Roy Nelson Bailes.

Formerly of Syracuse, New York and Apopka, Florida, Tim was a custodian for the Orange County Schools in Apopka, Florida for over ten years and also worked for Cerni Motors of Youngstown for fifteen years.

Tim in his younger years attended the Vernon United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed going to casino’s, fishing, clog dancing, hanging out at Yankee Lake Truck Nite and listening to Country music.



Tim is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Roy Lee Bailes, Robert Keith Bailes and James Milo Bailes.

Survivors include his three sisters, Alda M. (George) Letcher of Vernon, Ohio, Marsha A. Brenizer of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Brenda C. (Dave) Reighard of Canfield, Ohio; a brother, Dave L. (Pam) Bailes, Sr of Gustavus, Ohio; step-mother, Arlene Bailes of Cortland, Ohio and step-sister, Lois (Dennis) Lamp of Cortland, Ohio.



Burial was held in Kinsman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Larry “Tim” Gene Bailes please visit our Sympathy Store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.