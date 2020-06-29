Kimberly B. Anderson, Andover, Ohio

June 26, 2020

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly B. Anderson, age 57, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

She was born September 19, 1962, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George C. Anderson, Jr. and Barbara A. (Shannon) Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon R. (Jared) Vinroe of Andover, Ohio; her son, Richard L. (Kayla) Facemire III of Meadville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; her sister, Lisa (Alfredo) Anderson Umana of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her brother, Brian (Julie) Anderson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her niece and nephew, Valerie and Victor and best friend of 35 years, Sandra Black.

Private services will be held for family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements.

