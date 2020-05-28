Kathleen G. Jones, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen G. Jones, age 73, of Andover, Ohio, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born May 2,1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Warren D. Meardith II and Georgia Mae (Kelly) Meardith.

Kathleen was a 1965 graduate of Lakeview High School.

Before moving to Andover in 1977 Kathleen had lived in Cortland and Kinsman.

She was employed for 16 years at the Andover Public Library as an assistant and children’s librarian. She was proud to start the Bike Rodeo and Safety Town programs for the library as well. Kathleen was also employed at Hair Trends in Andover for 19 years and she retired from St. Joseph Medical Center in Andover after 20 years there.

She was active in the community as a former member of the Andover Rotary Club and she served on Andover Village Council.

Kathleen enjoyed crafts, making wreaths, and reading in her free time.

Kathleen is survived by her two sons, Douglas Theodore (Barbara Lynn) Jones of Andover and Terrence Darrel Jones of Andover; her husband, William Theodore Jones of Andover; three brothers, Eugene Donald Meardith of Cortland, Ohio, William Danny Meardith of Florida and Walter David Meardith of Cortland, Ohio; one sister, Kay Frances Jones of Middlefield, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Kayla Marie Jones, Ashlie Mae Jones, Christopher Douglas Jones, Olivia Grace Jones and Giavana Elexa Jones and one great-grandson, Elijah Parker Leonard.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Warren D. Meardith III.



A private service will be held for family. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.