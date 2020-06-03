Joshua M. Marshall, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua M. Marshall, age 34, of Kinsman,Ohio, died Friday, May 29, 2020.



He was born September 16, 1985, in Warren,Ohio, a son of Michael Loyd Marshall and Sherry Lyn (Goss).



A lifetime area resident, Joshua attended Joseph Badger High School.

He was employed at Kraftmaid in Middlefield.



Joshua was an avid sports fan and loved to watch and play football, baseball and basketball.



He is survived by his wife, Jessica L. (Hettrick) Marshall; his mother and step father, Sherry and Nelson Welch of Gustavus, Ohio; his father, Michael Marshall of Blandhester, Ohio; sister, Jessica Addicott of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister, Teagan (fiance, Miguel Jimenez )Jewell of Kinsman; paternal grandparents, Loyd and Irene Marshall of Gustavus, Ohio; a nephew, Jase Brown; a niece, Olivia Brown; two uncles, Colin Goss of Niles,Ohio and Don Marshall of Lynchburg, Ohio and two aunts, Patricia Hecker of Vernon, Ohio and Karen Forsha of Burghill, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy P. Brown; his maternal grandparents, Gene and Rachel Goss; and his uncle, Gene Goss.



A private service was held for family. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

