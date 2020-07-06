Joseph Michaleski, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michaleski, age 79, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a seven month battle with lung cancer.

He was born on April 17, 1941, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of Viola Helen (Jasinski) and Stanley Michaleski.

Joe was a 1959 graduate of Trinity High School, in Washington and served in the United States Air Force from 1959 until 1963.

On September 22, 1973 he married Mary Lou Chittle.

Joe was a farmer most of his life while also working for LFA of Chesterland; Dillen Products of Middlefield and the former Andover Industries of Andover.

He attended the Kinsman Christian Missionary & Alliance Church and was a member of the American Legion.

Joe enjoyed watching westerns, keeping up with the daily news and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou Michaleski and four brothers, Michael, Robert, Chester and John Michaleski.

Survivors include his two children, Joseph S. (Kara) Michaleski of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Laura M. (Jason) Smith of East Lansing, Michigan; two brothers, Stanley (Sherry) Michaleski of Hagerstown, Maryland and Edward Michaleski of Cherry Valley, Ohio and six grandchildren, Riley, Lucas and Lilly Michaleski and Everett, Keaton and Briella Smith.

A private service with immediate family will be held at a latter date.

