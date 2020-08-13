Jeanette H. Yungbluth, Vernon Township, Ohio

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette H. Yungbluth, age 83, of Vernon township, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



She was born September 28, 1936, in Detroit, MI, a daughter of James E. and Olga (Socoloff) Horodyski.



Formerly of Burghill and a resident of Vernon for the past 62 years, Mrs. Yungbluth attended the Dana School of Music in Youngstown and beauty school.

She was a former member of the St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

As a young woman she was employed by Peerless in Warren and went on to work for Livingston’s Department store in Warren. She later worked for A.G. Birrell’s and The Hairitage Beauty Shop in Kinsman and was bookkeeper for Horodyski Bros.

She baked wedding cakes and cookies for many area events; and taught cake decorating classes at Joseph Badger High School. Mrs. Yungbluth served as room mother at school as her children were growing up and also as P.T.A. president for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, writing letters and sending cards; and was an avid reader. She was a fan of the Cleveland sports teams, but an especially avid fan of the Indians baseball team. She was a member of the Tuesday night card club for over 50 years; and always looked forward to getting her newspaper and doing the daily crossword puzzles.



Mrs. Yungbluth married the love of her life, Karl Zane Yungbluth, on September 28, 1957, and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2004. She is also preceded by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Coursen and brother, Jimmy Horodyski.

She is survived by daughter, Cynthia L. (Chuck) Gerrish of Vernon, Ohio, son, Karl James Yungbluth of Vernon, Ohio, daughter, Jennifer O. (Frank) Michael of Kinsman; a sister, Helen (Marty) Higgins of Vernon; brother, Ed (Sharon) Horodyski of Vernon; 13 grandchildren, Johnny (Ana), Ashley, Holly, Frankie, Cody, Rachel, Carly, Jarrod, Zane, Gabe, Alex, Luke, and Riley; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Reese, Dax, Avryin and Nicholas; and many loving brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman,Ohio.

Burial will follow in West View Cemetery in Vernon. Calling hours will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wilds at thewilds.columbuszoo.org or the Burghill Fire Dept, 6915 St. Rt. 88, Kinsman,OH 44428.



Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

