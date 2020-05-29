Janice E. Wildman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Wildman, age 82, of Orbisonia, Pennsylvania winged her flight to the Kingdom of Glory Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Aristacare at Woodland in Orbisonia, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on September 22, 1937, the daughter of Gerald R. and Frances J. (Swager) Wildman.

She grew up on her grandparent’s farm on Tater Nob.

In 1955, she graduated from Gustavus School in a class of 13 students. After graduation, Janice traveled to California and became a lifelong believer in the Baha’i Faith. She returned to Ohio and attended Youngstown State University. She subsequently attended Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, graduated from nursing school and had a successful career as a nursing supervisor on the psychiatric ward at St.Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Janice also became a home health nurse as well as a hospice care nurse and many of her patients and their families considered her a God send. Later in life, she had a foot care practice and tried her hand at an essential oil business.

Janice was devoted to helping other people, all of her jobs having the common thread of being a caretaker. She wanted to be remembered for being a good nurse but she was also a good mother. She was very proud to have raised four successful children.

In her private time, Janice enjoyed traveling and drove multiple times across the country throughout her life. She enjoyed going for walks, gardening, studying the writings of the Baha’i Faith, appreciating the outdoors and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always stopped to smell the roses and she forever loved her pets, especially Sweetie Dog.

Janice’s caring spirit will live on in all of the hearts she touched and in all of the lives she helped to change for the better. Her life was a good example of “not laying up treasures on earth where moth and rust corrupt and thieves steal, but in Heaven”. She did, however, lay up the treasure of a fine family and wonderful loving friends. May her memory be a blessing.

Janice is survived by daughter, Michelle Anne Carrera of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico; son, Scott Blackwell Renwick of Bremerton, Washington; daughter, Leslie Frances Maust of Mount Union, Pennsylvania; son, Fred Leopold Alexander Renwick of Houston, Texas; her three grandchildren, Maira Nicole Carrera Renwick, Xochiliztli Leonor Carrera Renwick and Alonzo Giancarlo Hilario and her four brothers, Rodger G. Wildman, Roland H. Wildman and Dennis R. Wildman, all of Gustavus Township, Ohio and Gary C. Wildman of Germantown, Tennessee.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. In order to maintain appropriate social distance visitors are asked to remain in cars until a funeral director escorts them in. It is strongly recommended to wear a mask upon entry into funeral home to protect others in the facility.



A private funeral service will be held for family.

Burial will take place in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

