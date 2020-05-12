James Irving Lawrence, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Irving Lawrence, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 6, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Alice Louise (Rose) and Irving Laverne “Bing” Lawrence.

Jim was a 1968 graduate of Reynolds High School.

A lifelong area resident, Jim grew up farming, raising beef and grain farming. He took over the family farm and Lime business from his father. Jim was employed as a machinist for the former DG & Associates of Vienna, Ohio. Some of the original farm land is now the cemetery where Jim will be laid to rest.

He married Christine Ledney on May 11, 2007.

Jim was a member of the Holy Cross Orthodox Church of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He loved to ride horses, be outdoors and have campfires with his family. Jim loved his dogs, Hannah, Mia, Winky, Dozer and Yeti and he could make a meal out of eating ice cream.



He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of thirteen years Christine Lawrence of West Salem, Pennsylvania; daughter, Victoria Rose (Cory) Paul of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Miles Laverne Lawrence and Gregory Charles Lawrence both of Greenville, Pennsylvania and a brother, Mark A. (Sally) Lawrence of Ruther Glen, Virginia.



Burial was held in Rock Ridge Cemetery of West Salem. A Celebration of Life will be held when social distancing has been lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

