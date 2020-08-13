James E. Freeman, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Freeman, age 63, of Cortland, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren,Ohio.



He was born April 26, 1957, in Youngstown,Ohio, a son of William N. and Flora M. (Stockdill) Freeman.



A lifetime area resident, James was a 1976 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1976 until 1979.

He enjoyed fishing and baseball. He played on Badger High School’s baseball team and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.



James is survived by his mother, Flora M. Freeman of Cortland; his twin brother, John N. Freeman of Cortland; his two sisters, Sondra L. (Tod) Spelich of Cape Coral, Florida and Janice K. (John) Brown of Hartstown, Pennsylvania; his nephew, Michael, niece, Lisa, and nephew, John William.

He is preceded in death by his father.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman,Ohio.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James E. Freeman please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: