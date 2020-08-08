Jacqueline Rosemary Thomas, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Rosemary Thomas, age 66, formerly of Greenville, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born on October 22, 1953 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lydia Teresa (Vargo) and Frank Oliver Thomas.

Jackie was a 1972 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.



She help out on the family farm, loving all animals and was a caregiver for her parents and brother.

Jackie loved art and was a painter, and enjoyed listening to country music. She was a kind and pure heart to those she met.



Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alice Hadlock and her brother, Thomas Richard Thomas.

She is survived by her soul mate, Jay Ron Ondo and nephew, James Hadlock.



A private burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral Home.

