Ila M. Jones, Cherry Valley Township, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ila M. Jones, age 91, formerly of Cherry Valley township, Ohio, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Arkansas.



She was born August 14, 1929, in Mecca, Ohio, a daughter of John L. and Fannie E. (Reynolds) Lahner.



A former long time resident of Andover and Cherry Valley Township, Ohio, Mrs. Jones lived in Arkansas for the past few months. She was employed at Kennametal Corporation in Orwell,Ohio, for 16 years, retiring in 1994.

Mrs. Jones enjoyed cooking and canning, flower gardening, bird watching, doing puzzles and yard work.



She married Keith L. Jones on November 8, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 22, 1975. She is also preceded by her parents; her son, Ronald L. Jones; two sisters, Betty L. Whitmore and Freida A. Kempton and six brothers, John A. Lahner, Walter E. Lahner, Donald E. Lahner, Robert E. Lahner, Howard K. Lahner and Harlan L. Lahner.

She is survived by her daughter, Marla R. (Jim) Roncaglione of Bentonville, Arkansas; her son, Wade O. (Lisa) Jones of Stillwater, New York; two sisters, Dorothy A. Hiner of Lakeland, Florida and Abby L. Brown of Brunswick, Ohio; one brother, Andrew C. Lahner of Andover, Ohio; five grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, John, Sarah and Rachel; 12 Great grandchildren, Taylor, Jared, Conner, Kylee, Sophia, Brady, Owen, Lola, Kayla, Addison, Quinn and Brandon and two great-great grandchildren, Kaden and one on the way.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Wayne township, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

