Franklin Lee Forsythe, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Lee Forsythe, 77, passed away on July 22, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born on March 21, 1943, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was an Andover resident all of his life and was a graduate of Andover High School.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. Frank married Judy Jordan on July 9, 1966 and they enjoyed many years together.

He worked at Andover Plastics and then General Electric for many years prior to them closing the plant in Andover, Ohio. He then went on to work at Parker Hannifin in Andover until his retirement in 2001.

He enjoyed traveling and visiting many different states throughout his life.



He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (William) Kahl of North Kingsville Ohio; brother, Samuel Forsythe-Danford of Florida; sister, Nancy Kirby of Colorado; granddaughter, Alexis (Joshua) Sprague; grandsons Justin Kahl, Zachary Kahl; great-grandsons, Emmett and Rennen Sprague and several nephews, nieces and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Freeda (Steele) Forsythe; wife, Judy Forsythe; his son, Michael Forsythe; his brothers, Robert (Red) Forsythe, William Forsythe, Richard Karl Moore; and sisters, Betty Pepe and Alberta Bates.



Per Frank’s wishes, services will be private and burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, OH, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

