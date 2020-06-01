Ernest F. Brady Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest F. Brady Sr., age 70, of Warren, Ohio, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Burton Health Care Center.



He was born November 24, 1949, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of Charles and Dorothy (Harris) Brady.

He was a graduate of Crestview High School.



A long time area resident, Mr. Brady was employed at LTV Steel in Warren for many years and he later owned and operated a farm in Hartford.

His passions were riding his Harley Davidson, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by two sons, Robert Brady of Burghill, Ohio and Joseph Brady of Elwood City, Pennsylvania, two daughters, Melissa Helberg of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Renee Mitchell of Leavittsburg,Ohio; two sisters, Brenda Ingram of Southington, Ohio and Dottie Meadows of Nelson,Ohio; his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ernest Brady Jr. and two brothers, Charles and Raymond Brady.



Private services will be held for family. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

