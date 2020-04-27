Donald Laverne Harnett, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Laverne Harnett, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born on January 8, 1928, in Jamestown, Pennsylvania a son of Edna Rachel (Templeton) and Curtis Miller Harnett.

Don was a 1946 graduate of Vernon High School.

At the age of 12, after the loss of his father, Don moved to his brother LeRoy’s farm. Thus began his love and lifetime of farming.

While still in high school, Don began driving truck and delivering coal. He was permitted to leave school early in order to deliver coal, often coming back to school to unload their coal and visit with his friends through the school windows. Don continued to drive truck for his brother at the L.T. Harnett trucking Co. for much of his adult life. Don was also a dairy farmer, raised beef cattle and grain farmed, which were all subjects of shop talk at Nancy’s Cozy Cafe for many years.

On October 16, 1948 he married Carolyn Jane Fair. Don was a family man and cared about his community, often plowing snow for his neighbors up until he turned 88!

He attended many churches throughout his faith journey and most recently attended the Orangeville United Methodist Church. He particularly enjoyed the adult Sunday school class.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years, Jane; two sons, Donald D. Harnett and Gregory D. Harnett; great-granddaughter, Advent Hope Rae; two sisters, Leona Thompson and Dorothy Amy and three brothers, Roy, Edward and Glenn Harnett.

Survivors include his daughter, Ruthann D. Harnett of Vernon, Ohio; three sons, Douglas A. (Judy) Harnett of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Michael R. (Sharina) Harnett and Steven W. (Denise) Harnett, both of Vernon, Ohio; two sisters, Mable Streator of Warren, Ohio and Edna Fick of Williamsfield, Ohio; two brothers, James (Nancy) Harnett of Hadley, Pennsylvania and Lee (Sherry) Harnett of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Homemaid Helpers and especially to his caregivers: Linda, Cheryl, Genevieve, Monica, Toni and others who so wonderfully cared for both Dad and Mom over the last two years.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7 (NRSV)

Private burial was held in Kinsman Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held once social distancing has been lifted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Orangeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67, Orangeville OH, 44453.

