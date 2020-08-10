Cordie Stevenson, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordie Stevenson, age 71, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 27, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Mary Ellen (Williams) and Donald Rowbotham.

Cordie was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

On March 24, 1968 she married Charles Allan Stevenson.

She was a secretary for the Western Reserve Veterinary Clinic, then for Spieth Realty, Howard Hannah and Century 21 working for over 30 years.

Cordie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dorset.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, swimming in her pool, scratching off lotto tickets, raising her parakeets and spending time with her beloved dog, Pepper. Cordie was well known for her Christmas cookie trays and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandmother that she was close to, Cordie Behnke; her brother, David Rowbotham and her grandson, Matthew A. Udell.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charles A. Stevenson of Andover; her daughter, Mary C. (Gary) Lockwood of Andover; two sons, Charles W. “Bill” (Jennifer) Stevenson of Linesville, Pennsylvania and Donald J. Stevenson of Andover, Ohio; her brother, Donald Rowbotham of San Francisco, California and five grandchildren, Faith, Jacob, Claire, Grant and Emma.



Private services were held with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Veterans Association, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

