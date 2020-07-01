Clifford Carl Lewis, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Carl Lewis, age 75, died at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He was born on August 18, 1944, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of Florence Hazel (Hobba) and Arnold LeRoy Lewis.

Clifford was a 1962 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and a 1965 graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute.

He served in the United States Air Force for three years. In 1971 he joined the Boynton Beach, Florida Police Department, where he served as a police officer for 20 years, retiring as a Captain in 1991.

On March 16, 1983, he married Delores Ann Rosse.

An Andover resident on and off for almost 20 years, Clifford enjoyed being outdoors. He liked to fish, hunt, hike and bike as well as golf. Clifford dabbled a little in car sales and selling real estate.

He is preceded in death by his dad.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Delores A. Lewis of Andover; his mom, Florence H. Lewis of Meadville, Pennsylvania; his brother, Ronald (Judy) Lewis of Weston, West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the veteran association of your choice.

