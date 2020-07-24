Charles J. Alderman, Cherry Valley, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Alderman, age 72, of Cherry Valley township, Ohio, died at home with his family around him on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was born August 6, 1947, in Painesville, Ohio, a son of Merle George and Dorothy Mae (Burtt) Alderman.

A lifelong Ashtabula County resident, Mr. Alderman attended Pymatuning Valley High School.

He was employed by Cardinal Home Products, formerly Telepost, in Linesville, Pennsylvania, where he retired from after 20 years. He also was employed by Newcomb Lumber Company as a mill worker and truck driver.

Mr. Alderman formerly attended Pymatuning Community Church and served as a lay pastor for area nursing homes.

He coached little league baseball in the community for many years, enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member and judge for the Ashtabula County Coon Hunters Association.

Mr. Alderman is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (McCowien) Alderman, of Cherry Valley township, whom he married June 17, 1972; his daughter, Wendy M. (Samuel) Frush of Williamsfield, Ohio; his son, Michael C. (Jill) Holler of Sylvania, Ohio; his daughter, Catherine L. Houser of Andover, Ohio; his son, Timothy G. Alderman of Cherry Valley township, Ohio and he raised as a daughter, Marie D. Maurice of Andover, Ohio; his brother, Robert (Bonnie) Alderman of Harpersfield, Ohio; his sister, Beatrice Daye of Ashtabula, Ohio; his brother, Erick Alderman of Andover, Ohio and his seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Gracie Hough.

Private services were held.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH, handled arrangements.

