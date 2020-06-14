Catherine Elizabeth Wilt, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Elizabeth Wilt, age 85, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born on September 7, 1934, in Bristol, Virginia, a daughter of Anna Margaret (Michaels) and Landon Leroy Phipps.

Catherine was a 1952 graduate of Windham High School. On December 7, 1952, she married Donald Leroy Wilt.

She enjoyed going fishing, reading, playing cards and bingo and spending time with her family.



Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty years, Donald L. Wilt; a sister, Ann Goad ; a brother, William Phipps.

Survivors include four daughters, Cathy L. Stokes of West Farmington, Ohio, Erma A. (Elbert) Christian of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Donna L. (Ronald) McCarthy of West Farmington, Ohio and Tina L. (Mike) Horton of Huntingdon, Tennessee; a brother, Joseph Phipps of Cortland, Ohio; a sister, Lisa Connors of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held ‪on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.‬ at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, ‪8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.‬

In order to maintain social distancing please remain in your car until given notice by the funeral director. It is strongly encouraged to wear a mask upon entry into the funeral home.

