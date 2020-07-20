Bryan L. Swezey, Richmond, Ohio

RICHMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan L. Swezey, age 81, of Richmond, Ohio, died at home Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



He was born January 30, 1939, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Harry G. and Roberta E. (Crum) Swezey.



A lifetime area resident, Mr. Swezey also resided in Manteca, California for six years.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.

He was employed by Rockwell International Brake in Saybrook, Ohio, for 15 years and then for six years by Parker Hannifin in Andover where he retired from.

Mr. Swezey had his pilot license and belonged to the EAA flying club in Greenville, Pennsylvania and was a member of the Legal Eagle Organization. He enjoyed stargazing at night and tinkering with building airplanes. He enjoyed his many trips to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he witnessed various fly-ins.



He is survived by companion, Bernice Link of Linesville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Bryan G. (Megan) Swezey, Sr. of Andover, Ohio and Charles Lee Swezey of Andover, Ohio; his daughter, Loretta (Terry) Heath of Jefferson, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman J. (Yvonne) Swezey of Geneva, Ohio and Harry A. “Hank” (Lucy) Swezey of Andover, Ohio; five sisters, Roberta C. (Robert) Crooks of Williamsfield, Ohio, Kathryn J. (John) Anthe of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Lou Ann (Bruce) Chapman of Delaware, Ohio, Martha E. Cole of Bradenton, Florida and Mary S. Pontoni of Jefferson, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eugene B. Swezey.



A private celebration of life will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, PO Box 1450, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bryan L. Swezey please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.