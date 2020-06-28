Albert I. Carr, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert I. Carr, age 96, of Youngstown, Ohio died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

He was born March 18, 1924, in Gustavus township, Ohio, a son of Harry M. and Carrie C. (Gibbs) Carr.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in World War II where he saw duty in England and then in Okinawa.

Mr. Carr is formerly of Andover, Ohio, Galion, Ohio, Zephyr Hills, Florida and Aurora, Ohio. He was employed as a general foreman for Ohio Edison for 38 years retiring in 1986.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Canal Fulton, Ohio, the American Legion Post #221 in Massillon, Ohio, the American Legion Post #803 in Aurora, Ohio and the American Legion of Galion, Ohio. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge #414 in Galion, Ohio.

Mr. Carr enjoyed camping and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Martha M. (Sawtelle) Carr, whom he married September 15, 1943; his two sons, Craig (Gloria) Carr of Poland, Ohio and Mitchell A. (Kim) Carr of Canal Fulton, Ohio; his daughter, Julie S. (Fred) Pierpont of Novi, Michigan; his 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James R. Carr and Roger Carr and a sister, Bulah Sweet.

A private service will be held for family.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #803 in Aurora, Ohio or to your local American Legion Post or Hospice organization of choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

