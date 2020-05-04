Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
Elections
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Salem City Lake opens under new guidelines
Top Stories
Mahoning County Dept. of Health gives schools options for graduation ceremonies
Top Stories
Legendary coach Don Shula’s deep connection to Northeast Ohio
Project along Route 18 in Mercer County to start soon
Cooler air is sticking around
Video
Pa. records additional 825 COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Community
Restaurant carryout and delivery
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.
Baumgardner Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Baumgardner Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Trending on WKBN.com
Mahoning County Dept. of Health gives schools options for graduation ceremonies
Drag racers, spectators issued tickets in Youngstown
Many Ohio businesses set to open Monday under ‘new normal’ conditions
Video
Police investigate homicide in Warren
Weather