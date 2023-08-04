ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Llewellyn, age 78, of Andover passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Born June 8, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Lewis R. and Mary E. (McDonough) Llewellyn.

William graduated from North Hills High School and then went on to proudly serve in the United State Navy before being honorably discharged.

From there, he worked at the former Bell Telephone Company (now Verizon) for 32 years.

On March 16, 1991, he married his beloved wife, Noreen Boehm.

After retiring in 1999, William enjoyed rebuilding antique cars and collecting hot rods. A jack of all trades, he also proudly built their family home. For many years, William and Noreen were members of the Fort Steuben Rodders Club in West Virginia.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Noreen Llewellyn; son, Lewis R. Llewellyn; daughters, Shannon Clark and Sarah Sanborn; and several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Amick; stepson, Jeff Dickson; grandson, Jeffrey Dickson.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service 134 Prospect Road, Andover, OH 44003 immediately followed by the funeral service starting at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Jerry Fritz, of First Congregational ​United Church of Christ, will be officiating.

A private burial will take place at the Allegheny Memorial Cemetery in Allison Park, Pennsylvania where he will be laid to rest next to his parents and sister.

Memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 7460 Warren Pkwy Suite 150 Frisco, TX 75034.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, is assisting his family with final arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday,August 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.