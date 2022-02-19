WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Belz, age 62, of Wayne township, Ohio, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.



He was born December 28, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Robert H. Belz, Jr. and Ruth A. (Hawkins) Montgomery.



A long time resident of Wayne, Bill had also formerly lived in Erie, Pennsylvania and New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

He was employed as a licensed practical nurse for many years, retiring in 2020 and formerly as a chef at various places.

The culinary arts was his true passion. Bill loved to cook and enjoyed working in the garden and on cars. He also enjoyed fishing and being out on the water.



Bill is survived by his wife, Christina L. (Ray) Belz, whom he married November 6, 2004, of Wayne; four sons, Robert Belz of Wayne, Alex (Robin) Belz of Wayne, Donald (Kelsie) Griffith of Conneaut, Ohio and Dustin Griffith of Orwell, Ohio; three grandchildren, Isabella, Alexia and Derek; his mother, Ruth Montgomery of Wayne; brothers, David (Barbara) Belz of Montana, Michael (Tracy) Belz of Port Orange, Florida and Jamie (Jodie) Belz of California and sister, Tracy (Danny) Stephens of Cumming, Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Gary Belz.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be one hour prior to service.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

