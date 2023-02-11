ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William P. Hering, Jr., 77, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at UH Conneaut Medical Center.

He was born March 5, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of William P. Hering, Sr. and Helena (Jicha).

He was a graduate of Maple Heights High School.

Bill was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War in Guam.

A resident of Andover for over 40 years, Bill was formerly of Burton, Mayfield Heights and Cleveland.

Bill owned and operated a dairy farm for many years and was employed by Dillon Products in Middlefield as foreman and by Third Dimension in Geneva.

He served as a volunteer paramedic for the Andover Volunteer Fire Department and also served as a paramedic for Ohio Ambulance Service in Cleveland for many years.

Bill was a member of and former president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4035 in Andover.

He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He also loved to golf and he mowed the greens at Bronzwood Golf Course for several years.

Bill is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Reed) Hering, whom he married February 3, 2001, of Andover; his three children, Susan Hollingsworth of Big Fork, Montana, Bill (Michelle) Hering III of Middlefield, Ohio and Emily (Craig) Martin of Burton, Ohio; his three stepchildren, Monica (Dusty) Karr of Kinsman, Ohio, Christopher Halstead of Girard, Ohio, Kimberly (Andrew) Lix of Brunswick, Ohio and his 11 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Military honors will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, P.O. Box 1175, Andover, OH 44003.

Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William P. Hering, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.