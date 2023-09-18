ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Jacob Lucik, age 44, of Andover, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

William was born in Warren, Ohio on November 15, 1978.

He was a 1997 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover, Ohio. He attended Youngstown State University where he majored in Middle Childhood Education and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He received his Master of Arts in Education from the University of Phoenix.

William was a sports enthusiast, lifelong Cleveland fan and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed being around family, especially his niece and nephew who were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with his friends and golfing.

William was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Lautanen; maternal grandmother, Patsy Lautanen; paternal grandfather, Peter Lucik; paternal grandmother,

Ruth (Smith) Lucik; aunt, Vicki (Lautanen) Holmes; uncle, Steven Lautanen and his Black

Lab, CoCo.

William is survived by his parents, William and Cheryl Lucik of Andover; his sister, Heather

(William) Vale of Painesville Township; niece Jana; nephew, Liam; along with a large

extended family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, starting at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Brownville Cemetery, New Lyme, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family.

