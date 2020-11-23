William Henry Adams, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Adams, age 75, of Niles, Ohio, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born April 9, 1945, in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of Frederick and Claudia (Horner) Adams.



A resident of Niles for the past year, Mr. Adams was formerly of Freedom Township, Ohio.

He was a 1965 graduate of James A. Garfield High School in Garrettsville, Ohio.

He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Adams owned and drove his own truck and was a member of teamsters for many years.

He enjoyed working on his truck and restoring antique trucks.



Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Louise E. (Hopkins) Adams, whom he married November 19, 1975, of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Richard and two sisters, Linda and Marie.



Mr. Adams will be cremated and placed in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

