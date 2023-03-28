KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward Hecker, age 83, died Friday, March 24, 2023.

He was born on July 19, 1939, in Kinsman, Ohio, the son of Matrona Athlene (Sutton) Job-Hecker and Warren Clark Hecker.

Bill was a 1959 graduate of Kinsman High School and a lifelong Kinsman resident.

On February 10, 1960, he married Marian Gail Shoff.

He worked at Halsey Taylor of Warren, Ohio, the former Sealtest Dairy of Farmdale, Ohio, the former Target Stamped Products of Kinsman, Ohio and retired from Everett Industries of Warren, Ohio.

Bill enjoyed tinkering and was always fixing things for friends and family. He had many hobbies including riding bicycles, snowmobiles and 4-wheelers, going boating and water skiing, as well as camping with family and friends. After retiring, he and Marian traveled extensively throughout the world.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Marian; sisters, Pauline Totten and Margaret Arnold and stepsisters, Alice Rape, Mary Filer and Helen McCormick.

Survivors include his three children, Pamela A. (Skip King) Hecker of Howland, Ohio, Mark (Patty) Hecker of Farmdale, Ohio and Eric (Kim Miller) Hecker of Kinsman, Ohio and two grandsons.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Susan Francis officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the church, PO Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

