William D. Nelson, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Nelson, age 90, of Andover, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, surrounded by loving family.

He was born June 12, 1931, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, son of Peter and Pearl Nelson and was a 1950 graduate of Ashtabula High School.

Bill was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Alaska, during the Korean War.

He retired as office manager from Nelson Machine in Ashtabula and went on to become an acclaimed taxidermist in Williamsfield, having earned several awards for his excellent fish mounts.

Bill was a long-time member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed the opportunity to contribute his musical talents. He was a charter and active member of A.A. in Williamsfield.



Bill, otherwise known by many in the community as “Wild Bill,” was a well-loved and active member of the community, lending a helping hand to many. He enjoyed music and was a talented harmonica player and loved to share his “gift” with all who would listen. He was an avid fisherman and bowler, inducted into the Crawford County Bowling Hall of Fame, having bowled five “300” games, and a die-hard faithful fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavs and Ohio State football. However, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.



Bill married his beloved wife Beth (Isenberg) on February 11, 1984 and she preceded him in death on June 18, 2010. He is also preceded in death by his parents; his grandson Brian, two brothers, Robert Nelson and John Nelson; and three sisters, Carol Koepnick, Margaret Howe and Virginia Ney.

He is survived by daughter, Laura (Russell) York of Andover; son, Marty Nelson of Andover; daughter, Karen Miller of Asheville, North Carolina; son, Matt Nelson of Andover; son, Alex Nelson of Williamsfield; daughter, Samantha (Matthew) Chapman of Montville, Ohio; former spouse, Patricia Nelson, of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law, Manette Nelson, of North Kingsville, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who adored him and will be greatly missed.



A private graveside service with military honors will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, OH, handled arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 650, Williamsfield, OH 44093; Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004; or Country Neighbor, PO Box 212, Orwell, OH 44076.

