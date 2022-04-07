WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Philip Jones, 88, Sunnyvale, California, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 after a short stay in the hospital in California where he’s lived since 1979.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth (Kohta) and children, Rhonda (Richard Jacinto) of San Jose California, Stanley of Roseville, California and Marvin of Campbell, California.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas; sister, Neoma B. Cook and his parents.



Willard was born to Samuel W. and Ethel (Cox) Jones on October 21, 1933 and grew up in Wayne Township, Ohio.

He served in the U.S. Army and after attended Indiana Technical College, where he earned a degree in electronic engineering.

He started working in the telecommunications/aerospace industry with Philco Corp in Philadelphia PA and finished his career at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale CA. He retired after 40+ years.

Willard enjoyed spending time with family and friends, Friday lunches with work colleagues (while working and in retirement), attending Boy Scout functions with his sons, walking in the park meeting neighbors and their dogs, and working on the family genealogy.



His Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Inurnment will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Hayes Road, Wayne Township, Ohio. Followed by a luncheon at the Williamsfield Community Center in Williamsfield, Ohio located on Rt. 322, west of Rt. 7.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.

Those wishing to share a fond condolence or memory may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

