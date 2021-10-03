Wilber E. Hall, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilber E. Hall, age 90, of Williamsfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

He was born February 6, 1931, in Andover, Ohio, a son of Hallie L. and Clara M. (Floch) Hall.

A lifelong Andover and Williamsfield resident, Mr. Hall attended Andover School.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Marines from 1951 until 1953.

He was employed as a mill operator for Ashtabula Rubber Company, retiring in 1993 after 35 years of service.

Mr. Hall attended the Andover Baptist Church and was a lifetime member of the Percy D. Hyatt American Legion Post in Andover.

After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with the Bentley Bunch on bus tours and his morning coffee club at McDonald’s. He also enjoyed spending his time working on his hobby farm and doing jigsaw puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth M. (Tuttle) Hall, whom he married May 23, 1959, of Williamsfield; his son, Brian (Vicky) Hall of North Bloomfield, Ohio; his three daughters, Darla (Jeff) Kellar of Williamsfield, Ohio, Melissa (Robert) Gears of Andover, Ohio and Leanne (Brian) Hartzell of Andover, Ohio; his seven grandchildren, Lauren (David) Wright, Christopher Hall, Tessa Kellar, Jonathan (Sarah) Gears, Kylie Hartzell, Hannah Gears and Karissa Hartzell; his great-grandson, Hunter Wright and his brother, Thomas (Ruth) Hall of Fredonia, Pennslyvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Richard Hall.

Calling hours are on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged for everyone.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003, with Pastor Brian Ewig and Pastor Robert Gears officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Baptist Church, 5236 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilber E. Hall, please visit our floral store.