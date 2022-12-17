GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Whitney Rose Morrow, age 35, of Greene township, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio, following a short illness.

She was born January 2, 1987, in Geneva, Ohio, a daughter of Richard J. and Lynne A. (Beebe) Morrow.

Whitney was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

She was employed as a bartender and waitress at Carol’s Creekside Inn in Orwell. Whitney was known to have a beautiful voice and competed in many singing competitions and won “Andover Idol” one year. She loved horses and was a passionate barrel racer competing in rodeos. Whitney patiently and tenderly taught her sister, Carolyn, to be a champion barrel racer. She served as soccer coach for her kid’s teams and was an avid flower and vegetable gardener.

Whitney is survived by her son, Kyre L. Morrow and daughter, Delaney R. Morrow both of Greene Township, Ohio; her fiancé, Ronald Atwater of Greene Township, Ohio; her parents, Richard and Lynne Morrow of Wayne township, Ohio; her sister, Carolyn Morrow of Wayne Township, Ohio; her brother who was her best friend and greatly loved by, Rick Morrow of Poland, Ohio; her maternal grandmother, Melvena M. Beebe of Jefferson, Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her son, Kelden James Martinez on June 2, 2018; her maternal grandfather, Melvin T. Beebe and paternal grandparents, Abram J. and Lillian R. Morrow.

A private memorial service will be held for closest family and friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will follow on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A reception will also be held 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall across the street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitney Morrow Children’s Trust at any Huntington Bank.

