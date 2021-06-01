Wayne Dee Edison, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Dee Edison, age 86 died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

He was born on October 2, 1934 in Hominy, Oklahoma, a son of Pansy (Dove) and Buford Edison.

He was a 1952 graduate of Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada.

Wayne was known as “Two Dogs” or “Ed”. He was formerly of Perry, Ohio and wintered in Aransas Pass, Texas.

On June 22, 1957 he married Ann Gilda Calvi.

Ed served in the United States Navy from 1952 until 1972. He served in Korea during the Korean War, a board the USS Bryce Canyon. Ed also served on the USS Nereus, submarine USS Howard W. Gilmore, submarine USS Hunley and the USS Simon Lake, as well as being stations for four years at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was a welding supervisor and served for ten years in the Naval reserves after retiring from the Navy.

After retiring from the Navy, Ed worked for General Electric in the building of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, staying on when it was completed to work for First Energy Power until he retired in the early 1990’s.

He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and the American Welding Association. Ed enjoyed going fishing and golfing, working outside on his flower gardens and being a master griller.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of fifty-three years, Ann G. Edison and two brothers, Bill and James Edison.

Survivors include four boys, Jon D. (Becky) Edison of Deweyville, Texas, Jim D. (Robin) Edison of Andover, Ohio, Bill E.(Roxanne) Edison of Burbank, Ohio and Jerry W. (Shelby) Edison of Andover, Ohio; his daughter, Gianna L. (Janna McMahan) Edison of West Richland, Washington; a sister, Rose Cox and a brother, Danny Edison both of Winnemucca, Nevada; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

True friends are hard to find, difficult to leave and impossible to forget.



Private military honors and services were held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements.

