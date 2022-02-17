GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren Melvin “Renny” Young, PhD., age 84, passed peacefully at home, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

He was born on December 30, 1937, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Ruth Evelyn (Bayes) and Frank Melvin Young.

Warren was a 1956 graduate of Massillon Washington High School, going on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Physics from Case Western Reserve and a Doctorate in Astronomy from The Ohio State University.

On June 18, 1960, he married Sandra Jean Shallenberger.

He worked for the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. In 1962 he began his career at Youngstown State University. Doc was the department chair for Physics and Astronomy for many years and in 1966 he founded the Ward Beecher Planetarium at YSU. He retired from full-time teaching in 2014 but continued to teach through 2019.

Warren was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church, helping out where needed.



He was a published member of the Ohio Cultural Alliance and enjoyed his membership with the Mahoning Valley Astronomical Society. Doc was a guest lecturer aboard the Sun Line Cruises, combining his love for teaching and traveling with his wife, Sandy.

He loved to garden, feed the birds and watch them from the kitchen window. Warren loved watching all kinds of sports, playing basketball, going skiing and a popular site was seeing Warren running across campus or down the road.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen R. Young Phillips.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sandy Young of Gustavus, Ohio; his son, George H. (Huong Hoang) Young of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Laura L. (Thomas) McCormick of Orange Village, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kaitlin McCormick, Marisa Young, Olevia Young, Maia Young and Frank Young and great-granddaughter, Serena.



MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED PLEASE. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. A funeral service will be held prior to visitation, at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Newman Baptist Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

