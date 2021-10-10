Warren G. Bennett III, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren G. Bennett III, age 56, of Vernon, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Vernon, Ohio.

He was born May 6, 1965, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Warren G. Bennett, Jr. and Helen L. (Hoye) Bennett.

A long-time area resident, Warren attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He resided in Virginia for 10 years before returning again to the Vernon area.

He was employed as a roofer for Dick Watts Roofing in Warren and also Joe DeShazo and Son Roofing in Virginia.

Warren attended the Warren Revival Church.

He was an avid Browns fan and history buff and enjoyed political debates with his sisters as he was a proud Biden supporter. He was known for always helping others in any situation.

Warren is survived by his three daughters, Allison (Daniel) Ezell of Chesterfield, Virginia, Amiee (Chris) Moore of Warren, Ohio and Aaron (David) DeRose of Warren, Ohio; his eight grandchildren, Ethan Ezell, Carter Ezell and one on the way, Stella Ezell, Liam Moore and one on the way, Nataleigh DeRose, David DeRose III and Juliana DeRose; his mother, Helen Bennett of Vernon, Ohio and his five sisters, Glenda (Scott) Graham of Niles, Ohio, Elizabeth Bennett of Vienna, Ohio, Sandra Oaks of Warren, Ohio, Jennifer (Matt) Zaller of Orwell, Ohio and Barbara Bennett of Warren, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father; a grandson, Kruz Ezell and nephew, Billy Edwards.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans at www.nchv.org or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation at www.yourcpf.org.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.