WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Gruskiewicz, age 96, died at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

He was born at home on July 16, 1926, in Wayne, Ohio, the son of Mary (Pocierko) and Thomas Gruszkiewicz.

Walter was a 1944 graduate of Wayne High School.

He served in the United States Army during World War II in Germany with M Company, 3rd Infantry.

On January 8, 1947, he married Betty Mae Sutton from Kinsman.

A lifetime dairy and crop farmer, Walter was also a car salesman for the former Tauch Motors of Kinsman and he drove school bus for Pymatuning Valley Schools for over 31 years, retiring in 1979.

Walter and Betty visited every state except for Hawaii and enjoyed traveling. He loved to mow lawns and help out neighbors, continuing to mow lawns through this past Fall.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 73 years, Betty Mae Gruskiewicz; his son, Arthur Gruskiewicz; an infant daughter; two sisters, Esther Eitel and Helen Rudolph and three brothers, Michael and Andrew Gruskiewich and Joseph Gruszkiewicz.

Survivors include his three sons, Ron Gruskiewicz of Williamsfield, Ohio, Steven (Sherry) Gruskiewicz of Orwell, Ohio and Michael Gruskiewicz of New Lyme, Ohio; his daughter, Jacalyn (Timothy) Kume of Andover, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Private burial will be held in Hayes cemetery where Walter recently contributed a chapel in memory of Betty.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Gruszkiewicz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.