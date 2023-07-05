CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mae Stroup, age 98, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

She was born on November 26, 1924, in Kinsman, Ohio, the daughter of Emma Isabella (Roberts) and Harlan Laverne Sharp.

Virginia was a 1942 graduate of Kinsman High School and remained in Kinsman until 1960.



On December 13, 1941, she married Earl Gordon Stroup and together they resided in Champion.

Virginia worked for the Strouss in Warren and then the McKelvey’s store in Youngstown. She later was the gift shop manager at Warren General Hospital for many years and retired from the former Country Classics Women’s Dress Shop of Champion.



Virginia was formerly a member of the First Assembly of God of Warren.

For many years she volunteered at both hospitals in Warren, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Warren General Hospital.

She was an avid reader and golfed almost daily with her husband and was very excited about her hole-in-one.



Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, E. Gordon Stroup.

Survivors include her two children, Jacquelyn K. (Robert) Games of Amherst, Ohio and David G. (Debbie Drake) Stroup of Newton Falls, Ohio; four grandchildren, Rob, David, Cassie and Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Rose, Mia and Jonathan and her brother, Harold James (Nancy) Sharp of Ocala, Florida.



A private service was held with burial in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Library Services, Department of the Warren Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

