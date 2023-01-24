VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lou Arnold, age 65, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

She was born on March 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Bertha Ellen (King) and Ivan Lee Rose.

Virginia was a 1975 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

On June 26, 1976, she married Robert Carl Arnold.



She was a waitress for the former Isaly’s in Kinsman and the former Brass Lantern of Transfer, Pennsylvania. Virginia also worked for the former Viking & White Sewing Center of McKinley Heights, Ohio, sewing and quilting were her passion.

She enjoyed painting ceramics, making crafts, reading a good book and spending time with her grandchildren.



Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ivan Lee Rose II.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert of Vernon, Ohio; her two sons, Carl P. (Cathy) Arnold of Masury, Ohio and Christopher D. (Amanda) Arnold of East Hampton, Connecticut; ten grandchildren, Henry Kylar, Hannah, Noah, Jaxon, Keira, Olivia, Princeton, Alyssa, Charlotte and Isabelle; a brother, Douglas (Marilee) Rose of Lodi, California and two sisters, Mary Ann Rufener of Orangeville, Ohio and Laurie Rose of Cortland, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

