Virgil Lee “Jack” Baxley, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil Lee “Jack” Baxley, age 72, died at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on August 31, 1948 in Garfield, Ohio, a son of Donna Jean (Turner) and Virgil Leroy Baxley.

Jack was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School.

Formerly of Cleveland , Jack has been a resident of Andover for the past 25 years.

He worked for the former Conrail of Pittsburgh for almost 40 years as a jitney driver and clerk.

On April 22, 1978 he married Beatrice Lynn Greer.

Jack attended the First United Methodist Church of Andover.

He enjoyed fishing and golfing.



He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward and Richard Baxley.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Bea Baxley of Andover, Ohio; a daughter, April Baxley Humbert of Cleveland, Ohio; two stepchildren, Tracy (Keith) Damm of Virden, Illinois and Joseph (Pam) Brown of Andover, Ohio; son, David “Big Son” Baxley of Warren, Ohio and five grandchildren, Chad Stanley, Travis, Stanley, Joseph Brown, Leeanna Brown and Jacob Brown.



No public services will be held at this time.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Harbor Light Hospice for their loving care, especially Jennifer Burton and Sue Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virgil Lee “Jack” Baxley, please visit our floral store.