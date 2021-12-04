Vincent Berryman, Jr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Berryman, Jr., 70, of Andover, Ohio, died suddenly Friday, December 3, 2021.

He was born June 1, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Vincent Berryman, Sr. and Josephine (Sbracci) Berryman.

He was a resident of Andover for the past 20 years.

He served in the National Guard and was employed at Westinghouse.

He enjoyed watching college football, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie L. (Fox) Berryman; his children, Kristie (Joey) Berenda, Missy (Ron) Stephany, Michael (Jayme) Berryman, Brittney Larocca and Joshua (Karma) Berryman; his six grandchildren, Kassie, Craig, Rachel, Luke, Mila and Bruno; great-grandson, Jaxson; his three sisters, Mary (Ron) Hardesty, Donna (John) Fiedler and JoJo (Tom) Gibson; sister-in-law, Gail Berryman and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Berryman.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service, 2:00 p.m.

Final resting place will be at Christ our Redeemer Northside Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

