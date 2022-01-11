ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Mae (Stajfer) Boleratz, age 61, of Andover, Ohio, passed away into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Terry of 38 years.



Veronica was the loving daughter of Samuel (2011) and Irene (Golubov) (2021) Stajfer of Harrow, Ontario, Canada; loving sister to Ann (Edwin) Denzinger, Emily Stajfer, Helen (Vincent) Klomp and Caroline (Bob) Kuffner, all of Ontario, Canada; dear sister-in-law of Ann Boleratz, Nancy Boleratz and Donald (Barb) Boleratz, all of Andover, Ohio. Special Aunt to Peter (Tiffany) Denzinger, Erika Denzinger, Katie (Brandon) Bear, Samuel (Katrina) Klomp, Ondray (Natasha) Klomp, Carl (Lauren) Klomp, Mila Klomp, Katrina Klomp, all of Ontario, Canada; Matthew Boleratz, Sarah (Josh) Klemencic, and Timmy Boleratz and fiance, Shawna, all of Andover, OH. Special Great Auntie to Elijah, Lincoln, Faith, Joshua, Morgan, Elyse, Audrina, Noah, Abigail, Hannah and Elsie, all of Ontario, Canada. Dear niece of Andrew Stajfer, John Stajfer (2020) and Susie, Anne Stajfer (2011). Dearest cousin to Susan, Anna, Mary, Elizabeth and Rose.



Veronica moved to Andover, Ohio, upon marriage and became an LPN having held various positions. The last 28 years she was employed at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Warren, Ohio.



Veronica had a very compassionate heart and was always ready to help those in need. There was no boundary to her generosity. She was a gracious and hospitable hostess; and was very gifted in cooking, baking, and crafts. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending to her flowers. She had a special love for animals, especially cats and will be missed by her cat, Chiz.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH.

A funeral service will be on Saturday, January 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the clergy of the Apostolic Christian Church (Nazarene) officiating.

Masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

Interment at the Colchester Memorial Cemetery in Harrow, Ontario, Canada, will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church, 1454 Oakdale Dr. NW, Warren, OH 44485 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service

